News updates from HT: Congress workers protest outside Sibal residence and all the latest news

'Suniye ji Huzoor': Congress leader's swipe at Sibal; workers protest with ‘Get well soon’ placards, roses

Congress workers demonstrated outside veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal's residence on Wednesday hours after Sibal addressed a press conference where he raised several questions to the party leadership and said that G-23, the group of rebel leaders, is not for ‘Ji Huzoori’ and they will continue raising questions that need to be asked. [Read more…]

Not just flights, Taliban wants scholarships to resume too. India is in no hurry

The Taliban setup in Kabul has been reaching out to the Indian side to explore the continuation of contacts in different fields, ranging from the resumption of commercial flights to scholarships for Afghan students, people familiar with developments said on Wednesday. [Read more...]

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train to miss deadline, 1st phase between Surat-Bilimora to open in 2026

Stuck due to land acquisition issues, the Centre’s Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train corridor or bullet train project is likely to miss its 2023 deadline. Instead, the Railway ministry is now planning to open the first phase of the project on the Surat-Bilimora route in 2026. [Read more…]

As Congress struggles with Punjab crisis, Ghulam Nabi Azad seeks CWC meeting

As the Congress grapples to stabilize its Punjab unit and prepare for the upcoming polls, the G23 leaders launched a fresh salvo on Wednesday. Party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote to interim president Sonia Gandhi seeking a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the Punjab and Goa situation as well as the “mass exodus” in the organization. [Read more…]

Guaranteed MSP is real farm reform: The case of edible oil

To end the ‘forever war’ with farmers, the central government must announce a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for the purchase of all 23 crops whose calculations are made by the Commission of Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). [Read Guest Column here]

KBC 13: Pratik Gandhi stumps Amitabh Bachchan with questions about 'pochha, TV remotes'

Actors Pratik Gandhi and Pankaj Tripathi will appear as guests on Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. In a new promo video, Pratik stumped Amitabh with questions about middle-class households and how regular people behave. [Read more…]

IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar injured, Mumbai Indians name replacement for remainder of the season

Arjun Tendulkar would have to wait for at least another season to make his IPL debut as the left-arm bowler sustained an injury, franchise Mumbai Indians announced on Wednesday. He will be replaced by Simarjeet Singh in the squad. [Read more…]

Ankita Konwar performs her 'favourite yoga pose,' points out its benefits

Ankita Konwar keeps raising the bar of workout goals for us. Ankita, even on vacation with husband Milind Soman, does not take a day off from her healthy workout sessions. On Wednesday, Ankita went atop a tree branch and did the tree pose. [Read more…]