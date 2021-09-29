IPL 2021: Arjun Tendulkar injured, Mumbai Indians name replacement for remainder of the season

Arjun Tendulkar would have to wait for at least another season to make his IPL debut as the left-arm bowler sustained an injury, franchise Mumbai Indians announced on Wednesday. He will be replaced by Simarjeet Singh in the squad.

"Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," Mumbai Indian announced. "The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines."

Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, was purchased by MI at the players’ auction earlier this year for his base price of ₹20 lakh. He has played two T20 matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Prior to the start of the second phase of IPL 2021, a video surfaced showing Tendulkar and fellow MI pacer Marco Jensen hitting picture-perfect yorkers during a practice session. Simarjeet has played 15 T20 matches and had recently toured Sri Lanka as one of the five net bowlers with the Indian team.