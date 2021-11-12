News updates from HT: Court calls murder in Delhi riots case calculated attack and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi riots: Court calls murder calculated attack, says witness hid behind drain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Delhi court on Friday framed charges of murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy against four accused in the alleged killing of a man during the riots in northeast Delhi last year. Read more

NIA arrests 2 terror operatives in J&K over civilian attacks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two persons named in the recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in which multiple civilians and police personnel were killed. Read more

Partial lunar eclipse on November 19, longest in nearly 600 years

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on November 19, which be the last this year, and will be visible in western Africa, western Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean as well as some parts on India. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

25 states, UTs cut VAT on petrol, diesel after Centre's request. These haven't

As many as 25 states and Union territories have reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers. The decision of states and UTs to cut VAT on petrol and diesel followed the Centre's announcement to significantly reduce central excise duty on these fuels on Diwali eve. Read more

'Better all-rounder than Hardik': Jaydev Unadkat's cryptic tweet leaves Twitter buzzing, some fans compare him to Pandya

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat has been ignored the BCCI and the selectors, yet again. The left-arm pacer, who has been a constant performer in the domestic circuit, was neither included in the India ‘A’ side for their upcoming tour of South Africa, nor for India's T20I or Tests squads for the home series against New Zealand. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KBC 13: Kapil Sharma calls Sonu Sood ‘first copy’ of Amitabh Bachchan, offers IT dept contact

Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood are appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on Friday. While the clips so far have teased fun and laughter, a new video features Amitabh Bachchan asking Kapil and Sonu to repeat lines from the host's movies but it doesn't pan out as planned. Read more

‘Not Hinduism, but Hindutva about beating…': Rahul Gandhi; BJP sees red

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has kicked up a fresh political storm amid an ongoing row over Hindutva by claiming that Hinduism and Hindutva are two different concepts. Watch here