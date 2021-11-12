Home / India News / 25 states, UTs reduced VAT on petrol, diesel after Centre's request. These haven't
Punjab has recorded the highest cut in petrol price after the Central and the state government announced a reduction in central excise duty and VAT respectively.
The petrol price in Punjab has come down by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16.02 per litre, followed by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.43 in UT of Ladakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.35 in Karnataka.(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

As many as 25 states and Union territories have reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to consumers. The decision of states and UTs to cut VAT on petrol and diesel followed the Centre's announcement to significantly reduce central excise duty on these fuels on Diwali eve. Most of the states that announced a reduction in VAT on petrol or diesel are either ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its allies.

The ministry of petroleum & natural gas said the states and UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel are: Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Punjab has recorded the highest cut in petrol price after the Central and the state government announced a reduction in central excise duty and VAT respectively. The petrol price in Punjab has come down by 16.02 per litre, followed by 13.43 in UT of Ladakh and 13.35 in Karnataka. 

Andaman & Nicobar consumers are getting petrol at the cheapest price ( 82.96 per litre) in the country while Itanagar is selling the fuel at 92.02 per litre. In Jaipur, petrol is priced at 117.45 per litre while Mumbai consumers are getting it at 115.85 in Mumbai.

For diesel, the price has come down most in UT of Ladakh by 19.61 per litre, followed by 19.49 in Karnataka and 19.08 in Puducherry. 

“Diesel is cheapest in Andaman & Nicobar at 77.13 per litre, while it is 79.55 per litre in Aizwal, Mizoram. Diesel is priced at 108.39 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is 107.48 in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh,” the ministry said.

Friday, November 12, 2021
