KBC 13: Kapil Sharma calls Sonu Sood ‘first copy’ of Amitabh Bachchan, offers IT dept contact

Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood are appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on Friday. While the clips so far have teased fun and laughter, a new video features Amitabh Bachchan asking Kapil and Sonu to repeat lines from the host's movies but it doesn't pan out as planned.

The video begins with Amitabh Bachchan asking Kapil Sharma to deliver lines from his films. However, Kapil suggests that while he might not come close to Amitabh's stature, he could be the 10,000th copy of Shatrughan Sinha.

“Sir, Sonu paaji toh fir bhi aapki first copy lag sakte hai, main toh kahi aas paas bhi nahi lagta hoon. Main Shatru sir ki 10,000th copy ban sakta hoon. Main apni show mein karta rehta hoon. Sir, I'm sorry agar aap dekh rahe hai toh par humara thoda ban jaata hai aapka kya jaata hai. (Sir, Sonu will still look like your first copy but I don't come anywhere close to you. I can instead be Shatru sir's (Shatrughan Sinha) 10,000th copy. I imitate him often on the show. Shatru sir, if you are seeing, I am sorry but if we benefit from it then what's the harm,)” he said.

He then got off the seat and imitated Shatrughan expressions from one of the songs. After which, Sonu Sood said the famous Vijay Deenanath Chauhan lines from Amitabh Bachchan's Agneepath. While Amitabh was impressed, Kapil continued to be in the skin of Shatrughan and said, “Waah, waah, waah. I asked you for your name, you revealed the whole district's name.” This led to Amitabh erupting into a big laugh.

He then directed Sonu to ask him his name. “Tumhara naam kya hai Basanti (What's your name, Basanti?)” Sonu said, channelling Amitabh's character from Sholay. “Basanti hogi tumhari bhauji (Your sister-in-law must be Basanti),” Kapil replied with a heavy, fake Bihari accent.

The comedian then asked Sonu to reveal which day it is. The actor replied Friday. Kapil tried to prompt him into telling Tuesday, in Hindi, but Sonu purposely steered away from his script and eventually, Kapil gave up.

Also read: On KBC 13, Amitabh Bachchan fumbles while trying to say a Hindi word: 'Jabda toot jaae'

Sonu Sood then revisited the lines of Deewar. “Mere paas gaadi hai, paisa hai, bank balance hai, tumhare paas kya hai?” he told Kapil. The comedian, poking fun at Sonu's recent tax raid, said, “Mere paas income tax waalo ka number hai, du kya (I have the number of income tax team's number. Should I give you?”

Kapil and Sonu's episode will premiere on November 12.