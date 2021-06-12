News updates from HT: Covaxin's Phase 3 trial data to be public soon, says Bharat Biotech and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Final analysis to be public soon’: Bharat Biotech on Phase III trial data

Bharat Biotech on Saturday said that the scientific standards and commitment of the Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine are transparent and highlighted that the company has so far released nine research studies on its safety and efficacy.

'He will consistently hit little footmarks size of roti': Warner backs Jadeja to be part of India XI at WTC final

The stage is set for an epic encounter between India and New Zealand in the World Test Championship final that will be played in Southampton starting from June 18th.

Bhuvan Bam loses parents to Covid-19: 'Will have to learn to live again. Don't want to'

Bhuvan Bam has penned a heartbreaking note to mourn the death of his parents. The Indian YouTuber took to Instagram on Saturday and said that his mother and father died due to Covid-19-related complications.

Microsoft to turn your TV into Xbox! Streaming stick, app coming and it won't cost a bomb

Every kid, at one time or the other, must have coveted the Microsoft Xbox. However, not everyone could afford it - it was always too pricey.

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

A frightening moment involving a leopard and a pet dog has now made it way online and left people scared. The video shows the leopard entering a house to snatch away the pet dog sleeping outside.

China Vs US over Dalai Lama’s successor & India’s stand: All you need to know

China recently issued a white paper demanding that the next Dalai Lama be chosen with the approval of the Chinese government, citing ancient traditions.