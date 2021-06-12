Bhuvan Bam loses parents to Covid-19: 'Will have to learn to live again. Don't want to'

Bhuvan Bam has penned a heartbreaking note to mourn the death of his parents. The Indian YouTuber took to Instagram on Saturday and said that his mother and father died due to Covid-19-related complications.

Sharing a series of photos featuring his parents, Bhuvan Bam wrote, "Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. (Nothing will remain the same without mom and dad. In one mother, everything fell apart. Home, dreams, everything)."

"Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha (My mom is not with me, my dad is not with me. I will have learn to live again but don't want)," he added. "Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon," he concluded his post.

Actor Rajkummar Rao took to the comments and said, "I’m so sorry for your loss bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in the destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May god give you strength bhai. I’m always there."

Director Tahira Kashyap, also the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, said, "So so sorry Bhuvan maybe God give you all the strength."

Indian YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani took to the comments section and shared his condolences. "Shocked and devastated. Hum sab tere saath hai bhai, hamesha rahenge (we are always with you) Nobody can be at your place. Nobody can know the pain you are going through. They loved you so much bhuvan, main aur meri puri family ke prayers unke saath hai (me and my entire family will keep their in our prayers) Om shanti," he said. Ajey Nagar, also known as Carry Minati, said, "Always here for you bhaiya."

Bhuvan had contracted the virus in November 2020. The YouTuber had recovered from it later that month.

