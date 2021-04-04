News updates from HT: Covid-19 cases on the rise in Pakistan and Bangladesh

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: Surge in cases in Pakistan, lockdown in Bangladesh

India's neighbouring countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal are witnessing a spike in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past few days.

Covid-19 in Mumbai: More beds to be operationalised for patients

In the wake of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai civic body on Sunday said it has decided to make more beds operational in medical facilities treating patients of the viral infection in the city.

‘BJP stands for everything we do not want Tamil Nadu to become’: Kanimozhi

Thoothukudi MP and DMK's women's wing secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has been touring the state for five months as the party's star campaigner and the tallest woman leader.

When Virender Sehwag taught Sourav Ganguly a key lesson in captaincy during 2002 Natwest final

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly recalled the 2002 final against England during which opener Virender Sehwag taught him an important lesson in captaincy.

GMC unveils 2024 Hummer EV, an electric off-road SUV with a range of 563 kms

After a long wait, General Motors has finally taken the covers off the new Hummer electric SUV.

Washington Sundar names his dog after this famous venue, shares pic with pooch

Washington Sundar recently took to Instagram to share an image with his dog.

Hina Khan shines bright like a diamond in Rs20k off-shoulder Anarkali, pics

Be it beachwear or a beautiful traditional look, Hina Khan has championed the way to style every outfit and make a statement with it.

Akshay Kumar tests positive for Covid-19, says he will be 'back in action very soon'

Actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to social media to make the announcement.

‘What did present BJP leadership give me?’ Yashwant Sinha targets Modi & Shah

Former Union Minister under the Vajpayee government Yashwant Sinha has turned into a staunch critic of the BJP.