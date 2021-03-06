News updates from HT: Covid-19 vaccination for Army veterans to begin next week, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 vaccination for veterans to begin at service hospitals next week: Army

Veterans and their dependents eligible for Covid-19 vaccination under the government's guidelines will be able to get vaccinated at service hospitals starting next week, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

CBI launches probe into smuggling of rotten betel nuts to India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into a scam involving alleged evasion of customs duty worth ₹15,000 crore annually in the smuggling of substandard Betel Nuts/Areca Nuts in the garb of SAARC Preferential Trading Agreement (SAPTA) and South Asia Free Trade Area (SAFTA).

Vaccination centre for eligible MPs set up inside Parliament complex

The Indian parliament has set up its exclusive vaccination centre for MPs inside the parliament complex, which would cater to lawmakers in the second half of the budget session that begins on Monday.

Suvendu Adhikari is BJP’s choice against CM Mamata Banerjee on Nandigram seat in Bengal polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced Suvendu Adhikari as its candidate from Nandigram where he will take on chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

Lock, stock and three spinning barrels as India crush England for 3-1 Test series win

Ben Foakes, England's wicketkeeper and a decent player of spin, used the depth of his crease to flick a Washington Sundar ball to the on side and ran a single. Simultaneously, all the spectators present at the Motera on Saturday clapped; the wash of applause soon drew hysterical laughter.

Reliance Jio Vs Vi vs Airtel: Top prepaid plans under ₹500

Data plans have become one of our lifelines ever since the pandemic forced everyone to work and study from home. Be it the classes or the board meetings, almost every role that didn't require a physical presence was shifted to a work-from-home setup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a post commemorating her first year on Instagram. Kareena joined the platform in March 2020, and has shared a mixture of personal photos and sponsored posts.

Should you eat dates before bed or empty stomach to reap maximum health benefit?

As an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily, dates are high in calories and easy to overeat in one sitting. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

Watch: Baby turtles swarm beach as they're released into the sea in Rameswaram