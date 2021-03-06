Vaccination centre for eligible MPs set up inside Parliament complex
- Nearly half or 366 out of 777 MPs are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines in the category of elderly people. 47% of MPs are above sixty years of age and meet the criteria for elderly people who can get vaccinated in the current phase.
The Indian parliament has set up its exclusive vaccination centre for MPs inside the parliament complex, which would cater to lawmakers in the second half of the budget session that begins on Monday.
Nearly half or 366 out of 777 MPs are eligible for Covid-19 vaccines in the category of elderly people. 47% of MPs are above sixty years of age and meet the criteria for elderly people who can get vaccinated in the current phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose at AIIMS on Monday morning. Those above 45 with comorbidities are also eligible but parliament doesn't keep a health record of its members.
“For the welfare of Members of Parliament, a Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set up in Parliament House Medical Centre from March 9,” said an internal circular of the Lok Sabha.
The vaccines would be administered on all working days by a trained healthcare worker.
While the government is encouraging the targeted population to take the vaccines, the vaccination in the parliament complex would be entirely voluntary. Though the MPs have to undergo mandatory RTPCR tests to attend the session, the vaccination will be voluntary. Family members of the MPs too, will get vaccines.
“2 vaccination centres have also been set up for the family members of MPs, one at CGHS Dispensary North Avenue and the other at CGHS Dispensary South Avenue. Members can undertake vaccination in their respective constituency also,” said the circular.
According to parliamentary data, 36% Lok Sabha MPs are above 60 years of age. The Rajya Sabha, popularly called as the House of the Elders, naturally has more eligible candidates with 62% of its MPs above that age bracket.
