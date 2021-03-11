News updates from HT: Covishield to cost less than ₹200 per dose, says government and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Covishield procurement price renegotiated, much lower than ₹200 per dose
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said the price of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, has been renegotiated. Read more
Cherry movie review: The Russo Brothers' Avengers follow-up with Tom Holland is a cheerless (but challenging) slog
After making four movies in a franchise that has been fielding criticism of getting increasingly monotonous, the Russo Brothers have made a film that defies labels in the most rebellious manner possible. Read more
Google Pay will let users delete transaction data
Google today released a major update on its payments platforms, Google Pay. The company today announced that it will soon roll out a new feature called “Personalisation within Google Pay'' in its payments platform. Read more
Shocking video shows set crashing on panelist during live show
A horrifying incident showing a set crashing on a panelist during a live telecast has made its way onto Twitter and gone viral. The scary moment, caught on camera, has left netizens shocked. Read more
Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari: Who is in pole position in Nandigram?
Nandigram is all set to witness the mother of all battles with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pitted against her former aide and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Watch here
Uptick in Delhi Covid graph continues: 431 new cases, most in over 2 months
Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy
Medha Patkar lends support to Haridwar seer who is fasting to save River Ganga
- She also expressed displeasure over the government not adhering to directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal regarding ensuring sanctity –unhindered flow of sacred Ganga and conservation of ecology saying whether Ganga, Bhagirathi or Narmada every river needs to be saved.
Private bank staffer held for forging bank statements, salary papers
2 days after CM was replaced, BJP changes Uttarakhand unit chief
- The appointment of Kaushik, who is MLA from Haridwar in Garhwal region, will also push the party for changes to balance the equation between Kumaon and Garhwal. Bansidhar Bhagat hails from Kumaon. So at this juncture, both state BJP president and chief minister are from Garhwal.
Zoos on forest land to be considered ‘forestry activity’; experts flag concerns
Kerala High Court rejects govt’s plea to withdraw assembly violence case
- The House had witnessed ruckus in March 2015 after opposition LDF legislators prevented then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the state budget. Angry members snapped mikes, destroyed furniture and damaged lights in the melee and two legislators were later hospitalized.
SC seeks govt’s response to plea over CBI chief
Quad makes its first big move: Joint vaccine push
Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna for Tricolour’s designer
PM Modi flags off symbolic ‘Dandi March’ of freedom
Isro’s commercial arm to scale up ops with ₹10K-cr investment in five years
Zomato to cover medical bills of woman, legal cost of accused delivery person
After stormy start, House may function next week
‘Normal’ monsoon likely for 3rd year in row, say experts
