Shocking video shows set crashing on panelist during live show
A horrifying incident showing a set crashing on a panelist during a live telecast has made its way onto Twitter and gone viral. The scary moment, caught on camera, has left netizens shocked.
The clip of the accident has been shared by journalist Mike Sington. The video shows a live telecast from ESPN Columbia. As the clip goes on, a big piece of the set collapses on sports journalist Carlos Orduz sitting at the left corner of the table.
Check out the clip:
The clip has received over 1.2 million views and varied comments from netizens. While many found the incident to be terrifying, others were concerned about the journalist.
Here’s how people reacted to the shocking video:
Orduz later shared a tweet in which he assured that he escaped the accident without any major injuries. “To those who wrote to me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine all thanks to God. After the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture). Greetings and thanks,” reads the tweet when roughly translated from Spanish.
