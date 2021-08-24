News updates from HT: Received credible reports of execution of civilians by Taliban, says UN and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Credible reports of executions of civilians by Taliban: UN human rights chief

The top UN human rights officials on Tuesday said she has received “credible reports” of summary executions of civilians by the Taliban as their actions raise fears of a “return to past patterns of human rights violations”. Read more.

Modi, Putin hold 'detailed conversation' on situation in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Tuesday to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan in the aftermath of its siege by the Taliban. Read more.

Hope for inclusive dispensation representing all sections of Afghan society: India at UNHRC

India on Tuesday called for an inclusive and broad-based dispensation in Afghanistan that represents all sections of society and asserted that Afghan soil must not be used by terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to threaten any other country. Read more.

2021 Triumph Speed Twin to be launched in India on August 31

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that it will launch the new Speed Twin motorcycle in the Indian market on August 31st. The new Speed Twin has already been launched in the international markets and has now been listed on Triumph's India website ahead of launch. Read more.

'I felt he wasn't trying to get me out': Anderson on bouncer barrage from Bumrah, says 'haven't felt like this' before

Jasprit Bumrah had an excellent Test match against England at Lord's. Not only did he shine with the ball on the last day by picking three important wickets, he also scored an important 34 not-out to help India set a fighting target. But if there is one thing that stood out from the match, it was his battle with England pacer James Anderson. Read more.

Khushi Kapoor's new workout session will inspire you to have fun at gym, see pics

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, is a true-blue fitness enthusiast, like her sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Don't believe us? Just take a look at Bollywood's favourite Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit's latest post on Instagram, and you will know what we are talking about. Khushi and Namrata indulged in a couple's workout session recently, which will inspire you to have some fun at the gym too. Read more.

Mahesh Manjrekar 'on the road to recovery' following bladder cancer surgery

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone a surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. The 63-year-old actor is back home following the medical procedure at the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai last week. Read more.

