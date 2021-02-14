News updates from HT: Death toll rises to 41 as one more body discovered in Tapovan tunnel and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Death toll rises to 41 as one more body discovered in Tapovan tunnel

One more body was recovered from the Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the toll in the flood disaster to 41. Thirty eight bodies were recovered in the past week. Read more

Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi held in Greta Thunberg's protest toolkit case

The Delhi Police's cyber crime unit on Saturday arrested 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi from her house in North Bengaluru for her alleged role in spreading the 'toolkit' related to the country-wide farmers' protest against the three farm laws on social media. Read more

Trudeau's call to PM Modi: India to give 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coronavirus disease (covid-19) vaccine, India has in principle approved supply of half-a-million doses of Covishield vaccine for Canada in February. Read more

'He read the situation so well,' Gavaskar lauds Pant's 'smart' fifty in Chennai

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Rishabh Pant's 'smart' innings on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Chennai against England. India were losing wickets on a difficult surface, but Pant started going after spinners Moeen Ali and Joe Root, hitting them for boundaries to quickly score his half century. Read more

Shanaya Kapoor in red mini dress is date night outfit goals, don't you agree?

Red is the colour of love and that is what Shanaya Kapoor is channelling this Valentine's Day. If you are also searching for the perfect Valentine's Day dress inspiration, you are in the right space. Read more

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Actor gets congratulated by paparazzi, pics from pre-wedding party surface

Amid rumours of Dia Mirza's wedding with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, Pooja Dadlani, manager of Shah Rukh Khan, has welcomed her into the family. Read more

Watch: Poem attack on BJP, celebs & farmers, Cong tussle: Kapil Sibal on The Interview

Who is the Congress’ Prime Ministerial candidate? Has Rahul Gandhi failed to deliver? Why is the Congress demanding a probe into tweets by Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar? Or collecting money for the Ram Temple? There is this and much more in THE INTERVIEW: HT’s talk show: This week it is lawyer, poet and politician Kapil Sibal with logic and verse on the show. Watch here