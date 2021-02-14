India to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada after Trudeau's call to PM Modi
After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coronavirus disease (covid-19) vaccine, India has in principle approved supply of half-a-million doses of Covishield vaccine for Canada in February.
The Modi government has also decided to supply Covid vaccine to armies of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and other neighbouring countries. The process of army to army supply has already begun and the vaccine will be distributed by Indian Army to friendly countries. The supplies will be a mix of Covaxin and Covishield vaccine, the same way as has been applied to Indian Army’s frontline troops.
According to people aware of the development, while the supply and delivery of Astra-Zeneca vaccine to Canada is in the process of being tied up, the request from Ottawa was approved last week. Canada has asked for one million doses of the Covishield vaccine on February 5.
The vaccine supply to Canada was approved in principle after PM Trudeau called up PM Modi on February 10. While the Canadian Prime Minister discussed vaccine supplies with PM Modi, he also assured safety and security for Indian diplomats and diaspora, who were being targeted by separatists elements based in Toronto and Vancouver. The Indian envoys in Ottawa and Vancouver were threatened by so-called Khalistan separatists under the garb of protests against the three farm laws. However, action against identified culprits by Indian High Commission is still to be taken even as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating the issue.
Closer to home, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday approved supply of Covid vaccine to armies of friendly countries with Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal top on the priority list. It was decided that the supplies to armed forces of friendly countries will be dealt by Indian armed forces as a sign of deepening defence cooperation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One Rupee' clinic aims to help the poor and ailing in Odisha's Sambalpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycle rally organised in Vadodara to spread voter awareness, promote fitness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau's call to PM Modi: India to give 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi condoles death of Kurnool accident victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Post-vaccine symptoms more common in young than elderly, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong MP Reddy says BJP implementing East India Company model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russians set for candle-lit Valentine's Day protests after Navalny jailing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In govt's Atmanirbhar push, PM Modi to launch key projects in TN, Kerala today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 bodies found in Tapovan tunnel, 164 missing amid good news on glacial lake
- The rescue team hit slush after drilling to reach the underground tunnel. The slush is being pumped out to gain access to continue the search for about 30 remaining workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Pulwama attack: Ministers, other leaders pay tribute to CRPF soldiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 12,194 new Covid-19 cases, tally surpasses 10.9 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog recorded over Haryana, Punjab and UP
- Delhi recorded a min temp of 8.6 degree C, 2 degrees below normal on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed group threatens to evict residents in Manipur's K Hengjang village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Rescuers find 2 more bodies in Tapovan tunnel
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox