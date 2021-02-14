Uttarakhand: 1 more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll rises to 41
One more body was recovered from the Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand on Sunday, taking the toll in the flood disaster to 41. Thirty eight bodies were recovered in the past week.
In a week since the flash flood struck Joshimath in Chamoli district, rescuers have taken out several people from under the debris. The focus has now shifted to the Tapovan tunnel where around 30 people are believed to be trapped.
Chamoli district magistrate Swati Bhadoria had said earlier on Sunday that the rescue operation has been intensified. The NDRF and personnel of other forces are trying to dig a hole in the tunnel which is full of slush and other material. The hole is being widened so that rescue material can be sent to people trapped inside.
Rescue teams have been battling against odds to reach these people. Most of these people worked at NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, which suffered extensive damage in the flash flood triggered by glacier burst.
Rescuers had said on Saturday that they were still hopeful of finding survivors. P K Tiwari, Commandant of NDRF, said that based on their experience, they are optimistic about saving lives and mentioned the possible presence of air ducts and gaps in the tunnel.
The rescue operation is being carried out by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian army, Uttarakhand Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand last Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
Meanwhile, a temporary lake formed at river Rishiganga has started discharging water, reducing the risk of another flash flood in the region. This was revealed by scientists of the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing during an aerial survey of the region.
The lake is at the confluence of Raunthi Gad and Rishiganga.
According to Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman Saumitra Haldar, it is 400 metres in length, 25 metres wide and 60 metres deep.
(With inputs from agencies)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushma Swaraj Birth anniversary: 'Happy birthday Ma', tweets daughter Bansuri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commercial vehicle operators threaten to go on hunger strike in Meghalaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal honours Major Ralengnao Khathing who brought Tawang under Indian rule
- Khathing, who was more popular as Bob, is relatively an unknown figure for most of India and even parts of Arunachal Pradesh. But people in Tawang still remember him with respect for establishing Indian control over the area when the threat of China loomed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army in Chennai
- It is an indigenously designed tank which has been developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: 1 more body recovered from Tapovan tunnel, toll rises to 41
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah claims he is under house arrest in ‘new model of democracy’
- The police did not refer to house arrest but said movements of VIPs have been discouraged in view of the second anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates extension of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-1 project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Artisans hope for better business in Saraswati Puja amid ongoing pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Would’ve died at home too’: Haryana minister on farmers’ deaths during protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP HC to resume physical hearing in hybrid manner from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years after Pulwama terror attack, safer convoy movements now
- Reduced size of convoys, bulletproof vehicles and restricting the movement of civilian vehicles on the highway when the convoys of security forces are on the move are some of the measures take to ensure that terrorists do not carry out another suicide car bombing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One Rupee' clinic aims to help the poor and ailing in Odisha's Sambalpur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycle rally organised in Vadodara to spread voter awareness, promote fitness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trudeau's call to PM Modi: India to give 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah claims he, his family put under house arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox