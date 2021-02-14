India vs England: 'He read the situation so well,' Sunil Gavaskar lauds Rishabh Pant's 'smart' fifty on Day 2
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Rishabh Pant's 'smart' innings on Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Chennai against England. India were losing wickets on a difficult surface, but Pant started going after spinners Moeen Ali and Joe Root, hitting them for boundaries to quickly score his half century.
Pant was left stranded at 58* after India were bowled out for 329, but his innings received much praise from fans and cricket pundits alike.
Speaking on Stars Sports during the Lunch break on Day 2, Gavaskar said that Pant read the situation well.

"Another half-century from him, he was very smart about it. Very smart about the way he went today because he lost Axar Patel pretty soon," he said.
"But then he decided he would go after Moeen Ali, converted deliveries into full-tosses, and clobbered them and get to a half-century. On a pitch like this, he would not have lower-order batsmen stay with him for long, so he read the situation so well, that he attacked it at the right time, was pushing the last couple of deliveries for a single, and keep the strike.
"Very good thinking, and it's so nice to see in a youngster. He was not just hitting it blindly. He was calculating when he should be hitting and when he should be taking a single," Gavaskar signed off.
England found themselves in trouble after going four wickets down for 39 on the board at Lunch on Day 2.
