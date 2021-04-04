IND USA
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

News updates from HT: Delhi govt punished for supporting farmers, says Kejriwal and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 05:07 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arvind Kejriwal says Centre ‘punished’ Delhi govt for supporting farmers’ protest

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the Centre “punished” the Delhi government by “handing power to the Lieutenant Governor” for standing with agitating farmers against the three new “black laws”. Read More

Assam makes negative Covid-19 test must for travellers from Mumbai and Bengaluru

The Assam government on Sunday made negative RT-PCR report must for travellers coming from Mumbai and Bengaluru, the capitals of two states (Maharashtra and Karnataka) where coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is wreaking havoc. Read More

On Mamata's Nandigram claims, EC replies ‘allegations factually incorrect'

Mamata Banerjee’s allegations regarding disruption of voting in Nandigram during the second phase of West Bengal assembly elections are factually incorrect and devoid of substance. Read More

'Grateful to God': Tirath Singh Rawat tests negative for Covid-19

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday informed that he has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), two weeks after testing positive for the viral infection. Read More

‘Another Indian talent coming through’: Hogg names player who should open the batting with Virat Kohli in IPL 2021

There has been a lot of talk about Virat Kohli’s batting position in the T20s. Read More

Smriti Irani shares selfie with this interesting caption. Seen it yet?

Union Minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share witty or inspirational posts. Read More

Story Saved
