News updates from HT: Delhi HC asks Centre for affidavit on anti-black fungus drug and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Delhi High Court (File photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi HC asks Centre for affidavit on Amphotericin-B, an anti-black fungus drug

The Delhi high court on Thursday asked the Union government to file an affidavit before it within three days, on the steps taken to ramp up the production of Amphotericin-B, an antifungal drug used to treat Mucormycosis, or black fungus. Read more

150 new ventilator beds from PM-Cares fund added to ITBP Covid care centre

The Covid care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in south Delhi's Chhatarpur on Thursday added a special ward with 150 ventilator beds meant for patients requiring critical care, officials said. Read more

ULFA-I to release abducted ONGC employee after Himanta Biswa Sarma’s appeal

Banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Thursday said it will release Ritul Saikia, an employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) abducted from Assam last month, within the next four days. Read more

England fast bowler Jofra Archer to undergo elbow surgery, highly doubtful for India Test series

Jofra Archer is set to undergo a surgery to his troubled elbow, which casts a serious doubt over his participation in England's five-Test series against India. Read more

Sonu Sood says he feels ‘humbled’ after fans pour milk on his life-size poster

Sonu Sood has reacted to a video in which people are seen pouring milk on a life-size poster of his. As per a Twitter user, the incident took place in Andhra Pradesh. Read more

Cher turns 75: Zendaya to Dua Lipa, celebrity red carpet looks inspired by Cher

The Goddess of Pop, Cher, turns 75 today, and of the many laurels associated with the Oscar winner, being a fashion icon is right at the top. Read more

How to tackle Black Fungus? Dr Faheem Younus answers

In this episode of On The Record, infectious diseases expert from the University of Maryland, Dr Faheem Younus explains how one can tackle Black Fungus. Watch

