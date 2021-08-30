News updates from HT: Delhi likely to see light rain today, says IMD and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi likely to witness light rain on Monday: IMD

Delhi is likely to witness light rain on Monday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. On Sunday too, the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered representative of the capital’s weather, did not receive any rain till 5.30pm despite the forecast for light and scattered rain. Read more

Southern Railway launches Madurai-Sengottai daily special express train

The Southern Railway on Monday, August 30, flagged off operations of an unreserved special express train between Madurai and Sengottai in Tamil Nadu. The train is numbered 06504 from Madurai to Sengottai, while, in the reverse direction, it is numbered 06503. Read more

Uttar Pradesh to relax night curfew for 2 days in view of Janmashtami

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed relaxation in the ongoing night curfew across the state on Monday and Tuesday due to Janmashtami, according to a report by HT’ sister publication, Live Hindustan. Read more

18 kids contract Covid at children's home in Maharashtra's Mankhurd

As many as 18 children tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a children's home in an eastern suburb of Maharashtra’s capital of Mumbai, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Read more

Kiara Advani in bespoke bralette and skirt set promotes Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, rumoured to be dating, are enjoying the success of their recent release Shershaah. The two stars made an appearance on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show to promote the war drama. Read more

Tokyo Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins gold medal in shooting event

Avani Lekhara won India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. Lekhara won the gold medal with a total score of 249.6 in the final, equalling the world record. Read more

'Dimple Cheema said she knew Vikram Batra for 4 years but spent only 40 days together': Shershaah writer

Screenwriter Sandeep Srivastava has spoken about the homework he did for his latest movie, Shershaah. The film, based on life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, also showed his love story with girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Read more

Watch| Haryana Dy CM's reaction to SDM's 'break heads' video

Facing heat, Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala condemned the 'break heads' direction of the Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha. He assured that his government will take action against the SDM, who is an IAS officer. Watch here