News updates from HT: Delhi records lowest ever minimum temperature in June and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

At 17.9°C, Delhi records lowest ever minimum temperature in June

Following late night rain, Delhi’s minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 17.9 degrees Celsius (°C) as per the Safdarjung observatory, the lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in the month of June. Read More

On black fungus cases in India, Rahul Gandhi shoots 3 questions at govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday cornered the Centre, asking about its strategy to deal with rising cases of mucormycosis or black fungus across the country. Read More

6-yr-old girl’s complaint to PM about online classes goes viral, prompts action

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has directed the Union Territory’s school education department to ease the burden of online classes on schoolchildren within two days after a video of a six-year-old Kashmiri girl addressed to Prime Minister Narendra about excessive class work went viral on social media last week. Read More

‘It’s just mind-boggling how people worship him’: Former CSK player feels ‘honoured' to have played under MS Dhoni

The fan following of MS Dhoni in India is huge and sometimes, cricketers from other countries get surprised to witness it. Read More

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Mehra granted bail in case filed by wife Nisha Rawal after a fight

Television actor Karan Mehra, who played Naitik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested by the Mumbai Police and later granted bail. Read More

Cop feeds poori and sabji to elderly woman, picture goes viral

A policeman is winning an outpouring of love and respect for his kind gesture towards an elderly woman. Read More

Renault, Nissan to reopen Chennai plant in phased manner as Madras HC steps in

Renault and Nissan's vehicle manufacturing plant in Chennai will resume operations soon after the carmaker assured a reopening of the facility in a phased manner. Read More

Covid I ‘Wuhan scientists were growing virus on humanised mice’: Nicholas Wade

As the Covid pandemic wreaks havoc across the world, there has been no conclusive answer on the origin of the deadly virus. Watch