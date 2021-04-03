News updates from HT: Delhi reports 3,567 new Covid-19 cases, 10 fatalities and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi records 3,567 fresh Covid-19 cases, 10 new deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi on Saturday reported 3,567 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 10 people died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the city health department.

Covid-19 second wave may peak in India by mid-April, say scientists

Using a mathematical model, scientists have predicted that the ongoing second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across India could peak by mid-April, after which it may see a decline by May end.

Help him: PM Modi sends his doctors to attend to unconscious BJP worker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stopped his speech midway during an election rally in Assam's Tamalpur to ask his medical team to help a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

Delhi: More than 1,000 fined for three days in a row for violating Covid norms

Delhi Police on Saturday said it penalised at least 12,000 people in the last two weeks for not following Covid-19 preventive measures as cases continue to rise across the Capital.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals confirm Axar Patel has tested positive for Covid-19

After several groundstaff members at the Wankhede Stadium tested positive for COVID-19, Delhi Capitals' spinner Axar Patel has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Shraddha Kapoor pairs vegan bag worth ₹440 with funky co-ord set on lunch date

Shraddha Kapoor has been giving us quite a few stunning sartorial moments lately.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s wedding clip is filled with love and fun

Choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma recently took to YouTube to share her wedding video which took place back in 2020.

Azeem Khan takes 'full accountability' of split with Saba Qamar, says she had 'the most amazing soul'

Pakistan actor Saba Qamar took to Instagram on Friday to let her fans know that she has called off her wedding to Azeem Khan.

Watch PM Modi's reaction after person falls sick at rally in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam ahead of the third and final phase of voting for the Assembly elections.