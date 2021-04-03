Shraddha Kapoor pairs vegan bag worth 440 with funky co-ord set on lunch date

Shraddha Kapoor has been giving us quite a few stunning sartorial moments lately. Not long ago, the actor attended her cousin's wedding in the Maldives and showed us how to nail a bridesmaid look for a destination wedding. Recently, she also gave us tips on how to make a fashionable statement in summer clothes while still being extremely comfortable. Yes, that is possible.

For her lunch date in Bandra, Mumbai, the Half Girlfriend actor was seen wearing a quirky co-ord set that featured an abstract floral print. Shraddha wore a white basic bralette which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted shorts and flaunted her washboard abs. She completed the look by wearing a matching long shirt, with puffy sleeves, over it and left it open. The co-ord set had a blue base with bright yellow, orange and black print and the colours complimented each other perfectly while adding character to the look.

Shraddha's attire was from the Spring Summer 21 collection of designer Dhruv Kapoor. The actor completed her look by wearing a pair of white strappy flats. She was also seen carrying a black vegan leather bag along with a pair of black sunnies and a white face mask. For her lunch, the 34-year-old left her long lustrous middle-parted hair open. Her stylist, Namrata Deepak, shared the image on her Instagram account.

Shraddha Kapoor on lunch date(Varinder Chawla)

Coming back to Shraddha's accessories, the black pleated bucket bag that the actor was carrying is from the shelves of the brand Zara and is worth ₹440 during sale. Yes, you can read that again.

Shraddha's bag is worth ₹440 (zara.com)

Let's have a look at some of the outfits in which Shraddha gave us bridesmaids goals recently.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has started shooting for Luv Ranjan's next project. The yet-to-be-titled film also features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

