india news

News updates from HT: Satyendar Jain shares dos and don'ts for home isolation and all the latest news

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain. (HT_PRINT)
Updated on Jan 08, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain releases list of dos and don'ts for Covid patients isolating at home

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain took to Koo app today to share a set of instructions that all Covid-19 patients, who are under home isolation, need to adhere to. Read more 

BJP chief JP Nadda’s Tripura visit postponed due to Covid-19 situation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s visit to Tripura on January 10, Monday, has been put off due to mounting concerns around the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said on Saturday. Read more

'You've earned the right to fail': Warner reserves highest words of praise for Kohli, has his say on Virat's lean patch

A lot people have had their say on Virat Kohli's ongoing lean patch, the highlighting stat of which has been his century drought of 777 days in international cricket. Read more

Vishal Dadlani’s dad dies, singer says he couldn’t go to hospital as he’s Covid positive: ‘Can’t even go hold my mother’

Vishal Dadlani lost his father Moti Dadlani on Friday. The singer-composer could not be with him in his final moments, having tested positive for Covid-19 a day before his demise. Read more  

When it comes to fitness, its 'go low or go home' for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness mantra is short and simple – she believes in perfection. Read more 

