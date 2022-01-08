BJP chief JP Nadda’s Tripura visit postponed due to Covid-19 situation

AGARTALA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s visit to Tripura on January 10, Monday, has been put off due to mounting concerns around the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said on Saturday.

“It has been decided to postpone all the party related activities for the next 15 days due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Our national president JP Nadda’s tour has also been postponed. However, our party will continue its social activities, “ said Bhattacharjee.

During his visit, Nadda was scheduled to join the state BJP’s working committee meeting on January 11. The meeting was also cancelled.

Besides, the party has decided to postpone all its activities for the next 15 days due to the rise in cases.

Tripura recorded a total of 103 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with one death. The Covid-19 positivity rate in the state is 3.09% but there has been no confirmed Omicron case so far according to the latest records of the health department.