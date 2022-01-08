When it comes to fitness, it's 'go low or go home' for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness mantra is short and simple – she believes in perfection. The actor, when not working for the silver screen, is often spotted in her gym or in her living room, working out like a beast. Samantha is a fitness enthusiast and the plethora of pictures and videos documenting her fitness routine on her Instagram profile is proof of the same.

Samantha keeps sharing updates of her fitness routine regularly on her Instagram stories to give sneak peek to her fans about the focus and dedication that the actor has for her body. She also shares the same with the intention of spreading body positivity and motivating her Instagram family to start taking their workouts seriously.

On Saturday, Samantha gave us a glimpse of her weekend workout routine and it is making us look too bad. The actor believes in perfecting her fitness routine with correct posture and mobility, and believes that it is the only way to attaining the body shape and flexibility that she desires. In the video, Samantha can be seen working out in animal mode under the supervision of her fitness coach Junaid Shaikh. Samantha can be seen lifting weights and doing squats simultaneously in the video. Dressed in an ivory white tee shirt and a pair of pink gym trousers, Samantha can be seen engrossed in her fitness routine. With the video, Samantha also shared her perfection state of mind - "Go low or go home," Samantha shared her fitness mantra in her Instagram stories. Take a look at the snippets here:

Instagram story of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Weightlifting comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in protecting the bone health and developing the muscle mass of the body. It also helps in shedding the extra calories faster and enhancing the body mechanics. Weightlifting also helps in improving the physical strength of the body.