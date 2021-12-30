Samantha Ruth Prabhu works out ‘to eat’. Here's proof

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves working out. Be it her high intensity workout routines or her calm and composed yoga sessions, Samantha's fitness routine is a marvel to watch for her fans. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and often snippets from her gym diaries make way on her Instagram profile in the form of videos and pictures. Samantha keeps sharing these glimpses with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously.

Samantha's Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her gym. Samantha loves to life weights and workout like a beast in the gym. A few weeks ago, Samantha shared a short video of herself documenting the focus and hard work that she puts into her fitness routine. From doing squats holding dumbbells to lifting weights and working on her shoulder strength, Samantha can be seen doing it all.

A day back, Samantha showed us the real reason why she loves to work out – because she loves to eat. Samantha needs to work out, so that, later she can indulge into a plate full of samosa without thinking of the extra calories. In the video shared by the actor on her Instagram stories, Samantha can be seen lifting weights like a pro and completely acing the fitness routine. Dressed in a black athleisure, Samantha can be seen holding the weights with both hands and then lifting them in one swift motion, and repeating the process a few times. "Work out to eat," Samantha wrote on her Instagram story. Take a look:

Instagram story of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Weight lifting comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in developing the bone strength and the muscle mass of the body. It also helps in burning the extra fat from the body and thereby, keeping a watch on the weight. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, weight lifting also helps in developing better body mechanics and physical health.