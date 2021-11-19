Samantha Ruth Prabhu is switching it up in the gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is sweating it out at the gym. The fitness enthusiast never takes a day off from her fitness routine, and on Thursday, the actor decided to serve a fresh dollop of fitness inspo for us in the form of a short video. On her Instagram stories, Samantha shared a video from her fitness diaries, and we are smitten at her focus and hard work.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is THE boss lady in elegant powersuit, pics go viral

In the video, Samantha can be seen engrossed in her fitness routine. Dressed in a tie and dye printed sports bra and a pair of gym trousers of the same colour, Samantha can be seen holding a rod above her head with both hands while balancing the rest of the body in air. With her hair tied in a clean bun, Samantha can be seen working out on her arm muscles by performing the pullup position. Take a look:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fitness routine. A few days back, Samantha shared a snippet of her gym diaries where she can be seen performing various exercises. In the video, Samantha can be seen lifting weights while doing squats. She can also be seen doing lunges while using weights. “Switch it up,” wrote Samantha. Take a look: +

Here’s a picture of Samantha engrossed in her aerial yoga routine. Samantha can be seen balancing her body in an aerial yoga hammock while being upside down. “Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. Inversions,” she wrote. +

Coming back to Samantha’s pullup exercise – this fitness routine comes with multiple health benefits. Pullups helps in strengthening the back, arm and shoulder muscles. They also help in improving grip strength and the overall balance of the body. Pullups also improve physical and mental health and develop the fitness level of the body.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.