After 20 days of viral fever, Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels 'good to be back' to this...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took some time off her fitness routine. The actor suffered a viral fever and had to stay away from heavy lifting of any kind for 20 long days. But she is happy to be back to the place that she loves the most – gym. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and she loves her workouts just too much. We have proof of the same in the form of snippets from her gym diaries on her Instagram profile.

However, due to physical weakness, she had to stay away from workouts for a while. On Thursday, Samantha shared a glimpse of how she is celebrating her return to the gym – through intense workouts. Samantha swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and her workout videos are a treat for sore eyes.

In the video, shared on her Instagram stories, Samantha can be seen working out in beast mode in the gym. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of white and black tie and dye gym shorts, Samantha can be seen balancing her body in the bird and dog position on a bench. Then she can be seen using one hand to balance her body while working out with dumbbells with her other hand. Meanwhile, her one leg can be seen stretched out while her other leg can be seen folded from the knees on the bench.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is switching it up in the gym

With the video, Samantha shared her relief of being able to return to the gym - "After a viral that lasted 20 crazy days, good to be back," she wrote and tagged her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh. Take a look at the snippets of her workout routine here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story.(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The workout routine, as performed by Samantha in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in activating a number of muscles in the body. It helps in improving force, flexibility and the growth of muscles as well.

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>.