News updates from HT: Dengue cases in Sept lower than previous yrs, says Delhi minister Jain and all the latest news

‘Dengue cases in Delhi in Sept lower than previous years’: Health minister Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that fewer cases of viral disease dengue have been reported in the national capital in September this year as compared to 2020, when 188 people were infected during the month. Jain added that dengue cases in September are also lower than the previous years of this month. Read more

SC rejects Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple trust's plea for audit exemption

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal of the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust seeking exemption of its audit for 25 years as ordered by the apex court last year. Read more

Cops assaulted in road rage incident at Goregaon, 3 arrested

Three men were arrested for assaulting cops and a city resident in an incident of road rage at Mumbai’s Goregaon West during early hours on Monday, police said. Accused Kiran Kasbe (25), Mala Chinras (25), and Prakash Singh (26) were arrested by Bangur Nagar police station personnel following the assault. Read more

Canada elections: Jagmeet Singh’s NDP wins 25 seats, well short of expectations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s clarion call to voters to avoid opting for smaller parties in the 2021 Canada elections - in what is called split-voting - seems to have dealt Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party (NDP) a blow. Read more

Audi launches its most powerful EV in India. Check features, range and price

Audi e-tron GT and RS GT were officially launched in the Indian car market on Wednesday at a starting price of ₹1.79 crore (ex showroom). Audi India may have come to the electric party a little late - the e-tron and e-tron Sportback was launched in July - but now boasts of the widest range among luxury as well as non-luxury brand of vehicles here. Read more

Sonam Kapoor in bright red dress proves exaggerated sleeves can elevate a look instantly

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the few celebrities in the film industry who know how to carry exaggerated style statements. The star is known for creating head-turning larger-than-life voguish sartorial moments in high-end couture looks. Read more

Honsla Rakh producer shares update on Shehnaaz Gill resuming shoot after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Shehnaaz Gill, who is mourning the loss of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, has stayed away from the public eye after his death. She was supposed to shoot for a promotional song for her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, on September 15 but the producers pushed it due to the tragedy. Read more

Watch| Pakistan isolated after SAARC nations reject Taliban request, cancel meet in New York