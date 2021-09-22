SC rejects Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple trust's plea for audit exemption

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal of the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust seeking exemption of its audit for 25 years as ordered by the apex court last year.

The court said the audit order did not confine to the temple, but the trust as well, adding the process should be completed as early as possible, preferably within three months.

A bench, headed by Justice UU Lalit and comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, said, "It is clear that the audit contemplated was not intended to be confined to the temple only but with respect to the trust. This direction has to be seen in light of the reports of the amicus curiae in the case as recorded in order dated 2015."

On September 19, the Administrative Committee of the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala had told the court it was facing major financial issues and offerings were not sufficient to meet the expenses, while seeking an audit of the temple-related trust run by the Travancore royal family.

“All temples in Kerala are closed and while this temple's monthly expenses are ₹1.25 crore, we are hardly able to get ₹60-70 lakh. Therefore, we have sought certain directions," senior advocate R Basant, appearing for the committee, had said.

