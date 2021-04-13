News updates from HT: EC bans BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hrs and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

EC bans BJP's Rahul Sinha from campaigning over his remarks 'inciting' forces

The Election Commission of India (ECI) barred Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours over his "highly provocative" statements during a speech that was telecast on a news channel. Read more

Vaccination age limit of 45 years should be reduced: Maha minister Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minority minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said on Tuesday the age limit of 45 years for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) should be reduced. Read more

UK economy advanced in February despite Covid-19 restrictions

Britain's economy rebounded slightly in February after slumping in January when much of the nation re-entered lockdown, official data showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.4 percent in February after sinking by an upwardly-revised 2.2 percent the previous month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. Read more

Asia shares bounce on strong China trade data

Asian stocks markets were broadly positive Tuesday after China's exports grew at a strong pace during March and imports rebounded giving investors heart that domestic demand is improving as part of the recovery from the pandemic. Read more

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Big Bull hater who accused Sophie Choudry of taking bribe for tweeting positively about film

Actor Abhishek Bachchan jumped in after a Twitter user accused Sophie Choudry of having accepted a bribe to share a positive reaction to The Big Bull. The film, inspired by the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta, released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8. Read more

Inside IPL’s ministry of sound

You may have been waiting for the stump microphone to throw up gems from Rishab Pant and MS Dhoni but they were drowned in the din of a full house hosting an Indian Premier League (IPL) game. Read more

Priyanka Chopra made sartorial statement at BAFTAs in sustainable all-black look

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at the BAFTA awards not once, but twice, as the actor served two gorgeous sartorial moments, one after another. At the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2021, she wore quirky statement-making outfits that will go down in the history of the best red-carpet moments. Read more

Watch| ‘Sputnik V’ approved: Doctors explain significance in India’s Covid battle﻿