UK economy advanced in February despite Covid-19 restrictions

Britain's economy rebounded slightly in February after slumping in January when much of the nation re-entered lockdown, official data showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.4 percent in February after sinking by an upwardly-revised 2.2 percent the previous month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

The January drop marked an improvement from the previous figure for a 2.9-percent contraction.

The economy was however 7.8 percent smaller than its pre-pandemic level in February 2020, it added.

"The economy showed some improvement in February after the large falls seen at the start of the year but remains around 8.0 percent below its pre-pandemic level," said an ONS spokeswoman.

"Wholesalers and retailers both saw sales pick up a little, while manufacturing improved with car producers experiencing a partial recovery from a poor January.

"Construction grew strongly after revised figures showed they had struggled in the last couple of months," the spokeswoman said.