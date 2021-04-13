Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Big Bull hater who accused Sophie Choudry of taking bribe for tweeting positively about film

Actor Abhishek Bachchan jumped in after a Twitter user accused Sophie Choudry of having accepted a bribe to share a positive reaction to The Big Bull. The film, inspired by the life of tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta, released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8.

On April 11, Sophie tweeted, "Just watched #TheBigBull .. Thoroughly enjoyed it!! And how frikkin brilliant are you @juniorbachchan. Totally imbibed the character from the body language to every expression. Nailed it! One of my favourite performances of yours! Congrats to you & the team @kookievgulati."

Responding to her tweet, a Twitter user wrote, "L0l are you getting paid to tweet this coz big bull is one of the worst things on tv." Abhishek responded, "Wait… what??? Sophie you should have told me. Not fair!!! I would have paid you for all the previous tweets to. Come on!"

Wait… what??? Sophie you should have told me. Not fair!!! I would have paid you for all the previous tweets to. Come on! 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 12, 2021





Abhishek is known to respond to his critics online. He said in a recent interview that by attacking him, they open themselves up for attack as well. "It's fair game," he said.

Recently, when a person described The Big Bull as a 'disappointment', the actor wrote that he will 'work harder' next time. Before that, when one person had called him a 'third rate actor', Abhishek had written back, "Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film."

Abhishek has been fielding comparisons to actor Pratik Gandhi, who played Harshad in the critically acclaimed streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which released on SonyLIV last year.

