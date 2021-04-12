IND USA
Abhishek Bachchan plays a businessman very evidently inspired by Harshad Mehta.
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to Twitter user who called The Big Bull a 'disappointment', promises to 'work harder'

  • Abhishek Bachchan has once again responded to a detractor on social media, who described the actor's latest film, The Big Bull, as a 'disappointment'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:09 AM IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday replied to dozens of Twitter comments about his recent film, The Big Bull. While Abhishek restricted his responses only to positive messages, he has also replied to a person who wasn't too impressed with the film.

Abhishek has developed a reputation for responding to his critics on social media, and is often praised for reacting to negative tweets graciously.

On Sunday, a Twitter user described The Big Bull as a 'disappointment', and wrote that the film's script let Abhishek down. They wrote, "What a disappointment from @juniorbachchan this #TheBigBull turned out to be! After a fine performance in #BreatheIntoTheShadows was hoping for an even better one here ... when will these writers come up with more scripts that’d showcase his true potential?"


Abhishek responded, "Will work harder. Thank you for watching." The fan replied, "No AB, I watch everything u do. And I know this for sure... what u can do, very few can. Who else could have portrayed Sarkar, Yuva, Guru (just to name a few) the way u did? But some scripts are letting u down. Will eagerly wait for the next one like always."

In the film, directed by Kookie Gulati, Abhishek plays Hemant Shah, a character inspired by the tainted stockbroker Harshad Mehta. In the run-up to the film's release, Abhishek fielded questions about how it would hold up against the last year's streaming series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Abhishek insisted that the film's approach to the story was vastly different.

Also read: Abhishek responded, "Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film."

Previously, Abhishek had replied to a Twitter troll who had called his acting in The Big Bull 'third rate', and compared it unfavourably to Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Unlike Scam 1992, which received to both critical and fan appreciation, The Big Bull has drawn mostly negative reviews.

