News updates from HT: Emirates extends flight ban to UAE from India, 3 other countries and all the latest news

Emirates extends flight ban to UAE from India, Pakistan, two other countries till July 28

In line with the UAE government directives, the country's flagship carrier Emirates has extended its suspension of flights to Dubai from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka till July 28. Read more

Rainfall intensity to decrease along western coast in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) on Saturday said that the intensity of the rainfall along the western coast of India may decrease over the next 24 hours bringing relief to rain-battered Maharashtra and Goa. Read more

JEE-Main aspirants from districts hit by heavy rain, landslides to get another chance to appear for test

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced that students of Maharashtra who will not be able to appear for JEE Mains exam on July 25 and July 27 because of the heavy rains and landslides will get another opportunity. Read more

'Farmers know how to teach a lesson': Rakesh Tikait's fresh warning to Centre

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday once again warned the Centre over the three legislations against which the farmers are holding protests. He said that farmers know how to teach a lesson to people who ignore them. Read more

India Predicted XI for 1st T20I against Sri Lanka: Padikkal set for debut, Dravid and Dhawan mull mystery spinner option

With reports doing the rounds that Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are set to leave for England for the Test series, Devdutt Padikkal has a golden chance to make his India debut in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Read more

Tisca Chopra apologises for congratulating Mirabai Chanu with Indonesian weightlifter’s pic, calls it ‘genuine mistake’

Tisca Chopra apologised for making a huge gaffe on Saturday as she congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for winning the silver medal in the 49 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. Read more

WhatsApp multi-device support: Good news for Apple iPhone users, feature arrives on iOS

WhatsApp’s upcoming multi-device functionality feature enables users to use their WhatsApp account on up to four connected devices. And importantly, they will not require the primary device, the smartphone, at all. Read more