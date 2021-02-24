News updates from HT: Expert panel to decide on Sputnik V vaccine approval today and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Sputnik V to get approval in India? Expert committee meet today
The subject expert committee of the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation is scheduled to meet on Wednesday. Read More
What led to Covid-19 rise? Centre deputes teams to 10 states for probe
The Centre has deputed high-level, multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnakata, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and J&K. Read More
Kerala government to withdraw cases registered during Sabarimala agitation
The Left Democratic Front-led government in Kerala has said it will withdraw the cases registered during the Sabarimala agitation. Read More
Travellers from 5 states need negative Covid report to enter Delhi till March 15
Travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, will have to show negative Covid-19 test report before entering Delhi. Read More
All new 2021 Maruti Swift launched at Rs.5.73 lakh
Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched the all-new Swift 2021 in the Indian market. Read More
Pic of Baghpat’s chaat vendor ‘Chacha’ is people’s latest meme obsession
A video of two chaat-sellers attacking each other in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat went viral on social media. Read More
Janhvi Kapoor shares handwritten note on Sridevi's third death anniversary: 'You are the best baby in the world'
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother, the screen icon Sridevi. In her caption, she wrote simply, "Miss u." Read More
Watch: Obama, Tyson, Serena & others wish Tiger Woods a speedy recovery
Golf great Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries after being involved in a single-car rollover crash. Watch
Covid-19: Maharashtra’s Jalna orders shutdown till March 31
Rajasthan CM announces state’s first paperless budget. Here are some highlights
Rahul Gandhi's 'spiteful, vile' politics based on lies: Smriti Irani
India's Anjali Bhardwaj among 12 recipients of US anticorruption champion award
- Blinken said the winners of the award inspire us and so many of their counterparts pursuing these ideals around the world.
Gujarat municipal polls: Failure of Congress, not emergence of AAP, says BJP
Kerala withdraws cases against Sabarimala and citizenship law protesters
Hyderabad pharmacy student who mislead police, dies by suicide
- The police had concluded that there was no connection between the girl's account and the technical evidence gathered in the case.
Court seeks police response on Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea
Toolkit case: 'Justice has been done,' says father after Disha Ravi’s bail
Odisha: Six elephants die of haemorrhagic septicemia
On PM-Kisan's 2nd anniversary, Modi says govt doing to double farmers' income
J&K L-G asks visiting tourists to be UT’s goodwill ambassadors
