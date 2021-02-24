News updates from HT: Expert panel to decide on Sputnik V vaccine approval today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sputnik V to get approval in India? Expert committee meet today

The subject expert committee of the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation is scheduled to meet on Wednesday. Read More

What led to Covid-19 rise? Centre deputes teams to 10 states for probe

The Centre has deputed high-level, multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnakata, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and J&K. Read More

Kerala government to withdraw cases registered during Sabarimala agitation

The Left Democratic Front-led government in Kerala has said it will withdraw the cases registered during the Sabarimala agitation. Read More

Travellers from 5 states need negative Covid report to enter Delhi till March 15

Travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, will have to show negative Covid-19 test report before entering Delhi. Read More

All new 2021 Maruti Swift launched at Rs.5.73 lakh

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched the all-new Swift 2021 in the Indian market. Read More

Pic of Baghpat’s chaat vendor ‘Chacha’ is people’s latest meme obsession

A video of two chaat-sellers attacking each other in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat went viral on social media. Read More

Janhvi Kapoor shares handwritten note on Sridevi's third death anniversary: 'You are the best baby in the world'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a handwritten note on the third death anniversary of her mother, the screen icon Sridevi. In her caption, she wrote simply, "Miss u." Read More

Watch: Obama, Tyson, Serena & others wish Tiger Woods a speedy recovery

Golf great Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries after being involved in a single-car rollover crash. Watch