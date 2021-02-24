Travellers from 5 states need negative Covid-19 report to enter Delhi from Feb 26 till March 15

Travellers from five states, including Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, will have to show negative Covid-19 test report before entering Delhi, reports said on Wednesday, amid a surge in the cases of the coronavirus disease in some areas. Those travelling to the national capital from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will have to show a negative RT-PCR test, and this rule will apply for those entering Delhi in trains, planes and buses, news agency ANI said. News agency PTI cited officials as saying that an order will be issued later in the day and it will be effective till March 15. The order is likely to be implemented from Friday night, they said.

According to PTI, the issue was discussed in a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday.

Several other states have also made it mandatory for visitors to produce Covid-19 test if they are coming from these areas amid a surge in the cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

India has recorded a steady rise in active cases of the coronavirus disease over the past few days with a surge in daily infections in five states, sparking fears of a second wave and prompting the Centre to direct them to refocus on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR-testing. Along with Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have also seen a surge in daily cases, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Maharashtra on Sunday announced a state-wide ban on social, political and religious gatherings, besides imposing fresh local lockdowns or curbs in districts like Pune and Amravati.

Maharashtra also requires people from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala to show negative RT-PCR test irrespective of their mode of travel. A Covid-19 negative certificate is also mandatory in Karnataka for travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala. The Uttarakhand government has also made the Covid-19 test mandatory for people coming from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in these states.

Manipur has made the Covid-19 test mandatory for passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala. This applies to passengers coming by air and will be in place from February 24. In Assam, all passengers, irrespective of their mode of travel, need to conduct a swab or antigen test on arrival. Passengers travelling to Meghalaya will either need to present an RT-PCR test, not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival or will have to undergo a test at the airport. Mizoram also requires a negative Covid-19 report from all passengers. In Odisha, all passengers above the age of 55 years need to present a rapid antigen test on arrival in the state.

Everyone needs to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival in Tripura, which is conducted free of cost. Passengers from all states arriving in Srinagar also need to provide a negative RT-PCR test. A negative Covid-19 report on arrival, not earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival, is required for all passengers visiting Ladakh.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally reached 638,173 and 10,903 deaths were reported on Tuesday after 145 new cases and two related deaths, according to a bulletin released by the Delhi government. And India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 11,030,176 with 13,742 new infections and 104 new deaths, according to the health ministry on Wednesday morning.

