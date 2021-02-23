IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Government says 2 new variants not behind Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala
“Both the N440K and E484K variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra. In Kerala and Telangana also these variants have been found," Dr Paul said.(ANI)
“Both the N440K and E484K variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra. In Kerala and Telangana also these variants have been found," Dr Paul said.(ANI)
india news

Government says 2 new variants not behind Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala

NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said that 187 people have tested positive for the UK strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the country so far, while six people have detected with the South Africa variant. Also, one person has tested positive for the Brazil variant strain.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:17 PM IST

Two variants of SARS-CoV-2 -- N440K and E484K -- have been detected in Maharashtra and Kerala but there is no reason to believe presently that they are responsible for the surge in cases in some districts in these two states, the Centre said on Tuesday.

One of the two variants has also been detected in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said that 187 people have tested positive for the UK strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the country so far, while six people have detected with the South Africa variant. Also, one person has tested positive for the Brazil variant strain.

“Both the N440K and E484K variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra. In Kerala and Telangana also these variants have been found. Also, three other mutated strains -- one each from UK, South Africa and Brazil are already present in the country. But there is no reason for us to believe, on the basis of scientific information, that they are responsible for the upsurge of the outbreak in some districts of Maharashtra and Kerala,” Paul said.

Reporting only detection does not lead to any attribution for a phenomenon on the ground because to relate the occurrence of a virus mutation to change in disease pattern, other epidemiological information and clinical information has to be linked to these mutants, Paul said, adding, “because otherwise these (mutations) happen but they have no influence on the pandemic.”

He said the behaviour of mutations is being constantly and closely watched in the country and 3,500 strains have been sequenced so far.

“When we are doing sequencing, we are looking for any abnormal shift in the virus character. We have been watching the mutants.

“Today, based on the information and as analyzed and understood by a very eminent scientific advisory group of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), we would like to underline the fact that we do not see attribution of mutant strains to the upsurge of the infection being seen in some districts. But this is work in progress. We will continue to watch the situation with full responsibility,” Paul said.

The SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) was established in December end for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2 in the country.

Stating that a large proportion of the population is still vulnerable, Paul stressed that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, hand washing and not getting into mass gatherings should be followed.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that a total of 1,17,54,788 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till Tuesday 1 pm, with 1,04,93,205 getting the first dose and 12,61,583 being given the second dose.

Bhushan said that 12 states and union territories, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha, have administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 75 per cent of the registered healthcare workers, while 11 states and UTs, including Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Punjab and Chandigarh, have administered the first dose to less than 60 per cent of healthcare workers.

Two states, Kerala and Maharashtra, account for 75 per cent of total active Covid-19 cases in country, and six people have been detected with South Africa strain of SARS-CoV-2 in India so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus covid-19 new strain kerala maharashtra
Close
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vehicle.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Protest in Odisha assembly against fuel price hike

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the tax collected on fuel by the state government is utilised for the welfare of poor people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine to a municipal worker at a vaccination centre in New Delhi.(AP)
A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine to a municipal worker at a vaccination centre in New Delhi.(AP)
india news

More pvt hospitals to be utilised for increasing vaccination coverage: Govt

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Responding to a query during a press briefing here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said out of 10,000 hospitals being used for administering the vaccines in a day, 2,000 hospitals are private.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.
Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.
india news

Don’t address Supreme Court judges as ‘Your Honour’: CJI to petitioner

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:36 PM IST
This is the second instance when CJI Bobde has spoken out against the use of “Your Honour”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian officials said the disengagement on the banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh sector is only the first step to restore normalcy in bilateral relations between India and China( AP)
Indian officials said the disengagement on the banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh sector is only the first step to restore normalcy in bilateral relations between India and China( AP)
india news

India’s hasn’t changed its mind on Chinese investment, will make no exceptions

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • India will continue to closely watch China’s next steps along the Line of Actual Control and will not rush to lift restrictions on investments from Bejing
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Arjun Mk-1A main battle tank.(Photo by Special Arrangement)
The Arjun Mk-1A main battle tank.(Photo by Special Arrangement)
india news

MoD clears defence buys worth 13,700 cr, including 118 Arjun Mk-1A tanks

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • The order for the tanks could be placed with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) this year, with five tanks to be delivered within 30 months of the signing of the contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"...selling of #Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like #WHO, #IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra," Deshmukh tweeted.(HT File Photo)
"...selling of #Coronil without proper certification from competent health organizations like #WHO, #IMA and others will not be allowed in Maharashtra," Deshmukh tweeted.(HT File Photo)
india news

Anil Deshmukh says sale of Coronil will not be allowed without certification

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Deshmukh said on Twitter that it was "highly deplorable" that two senior Union ministers endorsed the drug.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Both the N440K and E484K variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra. In Kerala and Telangana also these variants have been found," Dr Paul said.(ANI)
“Both the N440K and E484K variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Maharashtra. In Kerala and Telangana also these variants have been found," Dr Paul said.(ANI)
india news

Government says 2 new variants not behind Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:17 PM IST
NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said that 187 people have tested positive for the UK strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the country so far, while six people have detected with the South Africa variant. Also, one person has tested positive for the Brazil variant strain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, the MEA announced that India plans to supply 1 crore or 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to United Nations health workers under GAVI's COVAX facility.(Reuters)
Last month, the MEA announced that India plans to supply 1 crore or 10 million vaccine doses to Africa and 10 lakh to United Nations health workers under GAVI's COVAX facility.(Reuters)
india news

India commences supply of Covid-19 vaccines to Africa under Covax facility

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:16 PM IST
"Fulfilling our commitment to help the world with Covid-19 vaccines, supplies of Made in India vaccine commence today for Africa under Covax facility," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra has been witnessing an increase in the number of cases since February 10. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2021_000161B)(PTI)
Maharashtra has been witnessing an increase in the number of cases since February 10. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_23_2021_000161B)(PTI)
india news

Mumbai's daily Covid-19 infection tally falls to 643, Maha witnesses spike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • Maharashtra witnessed a slight increase in the tally of daily infections on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A leopard at Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) being fitted with a radio collar.(HT PHOTO)
A leopard at Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) being fitted with a radio collar.(HT PHOTO)
india news

After Savitri, Maharaj becomes second leopard at SGNP to get radio collar

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:49 PM IST
  • The exercise is part of the first phase of leopard radio-collaring work being carried out at SGNP to track and understand the animal’s movement
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan disembarks from an aircraft after his arrival in Colombo on Tuesday on a two day visit. (AP)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan disembarks from an aircraft after his arrival in Colombo on Tuesday on a two day visit. (AP)
india news

India allows use of airspace by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's special aircraft

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • India’s decision to allow the special flight to use its airspace was in marked contrast to Pakistan’s actions in 2019, when Islamabad denied permission for the use of Pakistani airspace by three Indian VVIP flights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
india news

'Doosri Indira Gandhi': Priyanka greeted by supporter in Vrindavan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The incident occurred on Tuesday during Gandhi's visit to the Banke Bihari temple in the city, a video of which was shared by the Congress on its social media handle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP workers and supporters celebrate after the party won civic body election, outside a counting station in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
BJP workers and supporters celebrate after the party won civic body election, outside a counting station in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

'Thank you Gujarat', tweets PM with BJP set to retain power in 6 civic bodies

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Chief minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel had earlier expressed gratitude to the voters and BJP workers for Gujarat municipal election results. The counting is being held in six municipal corporations in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi is escorted after being granted bail by Delhi court. She was arrested for allegedly creating a "toolkit" for the farmer protests that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)
Activist Disha Ravi is escorted after being granted bail by Delhi court. She was arrested for allegedly creating a "toolkit" for the farmer protests that was tweeted by Greta Thunberg(HT Photo/Sanjeev Verma)
india news

Toolkit didn’t call for violence, says judge who ordered Disha Ravi release

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:24 PM IST
  • Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana's order said "the offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artillery field gun. (Twitter)
An artillery field gun. (Twitter)
india news

Soldier dies, 2 others injured in freak mishap in firing range in J-K’s Akhnoor

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • During a live fire training, the barrel of a 105 mm gun suddenly burst and the flying splinters hit three soldiers, killing one of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP