IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports 145 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; recovery rate hovers around 98%
Delhi has given the first dose to 51.59 per cent of its beneficiaries.(Reuters)
Delhi has given the first dose to 51.59 per cent of its beneficiaries.(Reuters)
delhi news

Delhi reports 145 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; recovery rate hovers around 98%

Active caseload in Delhi, stands at 1054 cases, which is 13 cases higher than the 1,041 cases reported on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:53 PM IST

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally reached 6,38,173 cases and 10,903 deaths on Tuesday as the city reported 145 new cases and two related deaths, according to a bulletin released by the Delhi government. Cumulative recovery rate continues to hover slightly above the 98 per cent mark with 130 patients recovered on Tuesday, taking the overall recoveries to 6,26,216 patients.

Active caseload in Delhi, stands at 1054 cases, which is 13 cases higher than the 1,041 cases reported on Monday.

Also read | ‘My trust in judiciary has increased’, says Disha Ravi’s mother

The Delhi government on Tuesday conducted 58,327 tests comprising 35,751 RT-PCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests and 22,576 Rapid Antigen Tests. With this, the city has tested 1,20,72,509 samples for the disease and the tests per million count stands at 6,35,395 tests, according to the bulletin.

With 6,38,173 Covid-19 cases so far, Delhi’s cumulative positivity rate, considering the number of tests done and the number of confirmed cases, stands at 5.29 per cent. Also, with 10,903 deaths, Delhi’s case fatality rate stands at 1.71 per cent, according to official data. Also, the bulletin showed that 472 patients are currently under home isolation and the city has a total of 639 containment zones.

Also read | Daily Covid-19 deaths fall below 100; no new fatality in 21 states, UTs

Earlier on Tuesday, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had noted that Delhi is among 11 states and Union territories (UT) which have administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to less than 60 per cent of its registered healthcare workers. Delhi has given the first dose to 51.59 per cent of its beneficiaries.

According to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, Delhi has so far administered 3,38,629 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 3,15,841 people have received the first dose and 22,788 people have received the second dose, as on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi covid-19 coronavirus mohfw
Close
Vehicles ply amid a dense layer of smog at Rajpath, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
Vehicles ply amid a dense layer of smog at Rajpath, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt launches campaign to encourage shift from pvt to electric vehicles

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:22 PM IST
The campaign in association with WRI India, a research organisation that works to foster environmentally sound and socially equitable development, was launched by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi has given the first dose to 51.59 per cent of its beneficiaries.(Reuters)
Delhi has given the first dose to 51.59 per cent of its beneficiaries.(Reuters)
delhi news

Delhi reports 145 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; recovery rate hovers around 98%

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Active caseload in Delhi, stands at 1054 cases, which is 13 cases higher than the 1,041 cases reported on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ITBP Covid Care Centre was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 5, 2020.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
The ITBP Covid Care Centre was inaugurated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on July 5, 2020.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
delhi news

ITBP to close its Covid care centre, world's largest, within a week

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:58 PM IST
The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide - roughly the size of 20 football fields - and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Transgenders feel that though we are making progress as a society, more inclusivity in policy-making needs to be implemented. (Photos: Shutterstock)
Transgenders feel that though we are making progress as a society, more inclusivity in policy-making needs to be implemented. (Photos: Shutterstock)
delhi news

Trans-people welcome the decision for separate toilets, but need gender-neutral toilets

By Etti Bali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The Delhi government has mandated that all its departments, offices, district authorities, municipal corporations, state-run companies and the Delhi Police have separate and exclusive washrooms for transgender persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man stands near burnt motorcycles in a riot-affected area, at Shiv Vihar, in New Delhi on March 2, 2020. (HT archive)
A man stands near burnt motorcycles in a riot-affected area, at Shiv Vihar, in New Delhi on March 2, 2020. (HT archive)
delhi news

How riots—and the pandemic—tore apart the lives of children of north-east Delhi

By Fareeha Iftikhar & Kainat Sarfaraz
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:42 AM IST
As many as 53 people were killed and more than 400 injured in the riots that broke out in parts of north-east Delhi on February 23, 2020. Police have registered 755 cases related to the communal violence that was allegedly triggered by protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view from Rajpath on a hazy morning, near India Gate in New Delhi. (HT file)
A view from Rajpath on a hazy morning, near India Gate in New Delhi. (HT file)
delhi news

Delhi air quality remains poor today as well, AQI at 263

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:40 AM IST
The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from west of Delhi with wind speed 05-15 kmph, mainly clear sky and mist or shallow fog on Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators near police barricading at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi, on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Demonstrators near police barricading at the Ghazipur border protest site as the agitation against new farm laws continues, in New Delhi, on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
delhi news

Several Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:12 AM IST
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Saboli and Mangesh, continue to remain closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
The following month, even as the country came to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Police started what would be one of the longest and most controversial investigations in recent years. (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
The following month, even as the country came to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Police started what would be one of the longest and most controversial investigations in recent years. (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Multiple strands, piles of evidence: Inside the Delhi riots probe

By Prawesh Lama, karn pratap singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The clash snowballed into full-fledged Hindu-Muslim rioting between February 23 and 27 in parts of north-east Delhi. Fifty-three people were killed , 581 injured
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi riots left at least 53 people dead.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
The Delhi riots left at least 53 people dead.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Then and now: At 5 Delhi riots hot spots, the memory remains

By Shiv Sunny, Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Revisiting the scenes of violence during the north-east Delhi riots, in which 53 people were killed and at least 581 were injured.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi is now the only metropolitan city with the high drinking age – even in Mumbai, only hard liquor is barred for those under 25, while wine and beer is allowed at 21. In major global cities such as New York and London, the drinking age is 21 and 18 respectively. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
Delhi is now the only metropolitan city with the high drinking age – even in Mumbai, only hard liquor is barred for those under 25, while wine and beer is allowed at 21. In major global cities such as New York and London, the drinking age is 21 and 18 respectively. (Representative Image)(Unsplash)
delhi news

Delhi: It’s time for liquor policy to come of age

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:00 AM IST
The sale and consumption of liquor in Delhi is dogged by outdated rules, byzantine permits, and vested interests. This spoils the experience for buyers, encourages violations, and robs the state govt of precious revenue
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Wind speed during day time is around 10kmph, but they are mostly calm during the evening. This is why we are not seeing any improvement in air quality. We are unlikely to record any significant improvement in the coming days either,” said VK Soni, scientist at IMD’s air quality division.(PTI)
“Wind speed during day time is around 10kmph, but they are mostly calm during the evening. This is why we are not seeing any improvement in air quality. We are unlikely to record any significant improvement in the coming days either,” said VK Soni, scientist at IMD’s air quality division.(PTI)
delhi news

‘Poor’ air in Delhi; IMD says mercury to hit 30°C again this week

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:10 AM IST
On Monday the maximum temperature was 28.9°C, four degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 11°C, which is the normal mercury level for this time of year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI)
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI)
delhi news

Sisodia opens mega registration drive for over 1 million construction workers

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Delhi has 262 major labour chowks where workers assemble daily in search of work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Court grants bail to man accused of raping US national after she refuses to pursue matter

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The Delhi high court has granted bail to a man, a co-accused in the alleged gang-rape of a US national, after the woman said she does not want to pursue her complaint further, almost three years after the incident in August 2017
READ FULL STORY
Close
Also, 2,599 individuals have approached the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission that was set up on April 13, 2020, in adherence to an order of the Delhi high court, a month after being approached by the Delhi government which sought the court’s intervention, citing several cases of mismatches and discrepancies in claim forms. (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Also, 2,599 individuals have approached the North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission that was set up on April 13, 2020, in adherence to an order of the Delhi high court, a month after being approached by the Delhi government which sought the court’s intervention, citing several cases of mismatches and discrepancies in claim forms. (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
delhi news

Delhi riots: AAP govt has disbursed over 26 crore as compensation

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:12 AM IST
A second senior official, who did not wish to be identified, said that the government had received around 3,500 compensation applications, of which some are pending and others have been rejected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tractor parade on January 26, held by farmers to highlight their demands to repeal three new farm laws, had turned violent as police clashed with protesters.(Sajjad Hussain / AFP)
The tractor parade on January 26, held by farmers to highlight their demands to repeal three new farm laws, had turned violent as police clashed with protesters.(Sajjad Hussain / AFP)
delhi news

No whereabouts on the man who went missing during tractor rally, police tell HC

By Richa Banka, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:31 AM IST
The police told the court that it has intimated 25 police stations of the Jhajjar district and also pasted photos of the man, Bajinder, at 10 police stations of the outer district of Delhi to find him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP