News updates from HT: Experts say cloudburst may have led to latest Kerala disaster and all the latest news

Cloudburst may have led to latest Kerala disaster, say experts

For the last four years Kerala has been witnessing a series of natural disasters. Every year, disasters seem to happen in the state. Read More

Center says it's trying to stabilise onion prices by releasing buffer stock

The Central government is trying to stabilise the price of onions by releasing buffer stocks in states where onions are being sold above the all-India average price. Read More

India to host meeting of NSAs of regional countries to discuss Afghanistan

India is expected to host a meeting of national security advisers (NSAs) of countries in the region, including Pakistan and China, next month to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Read More

'His mood suddenly changes and he steps out for big hits': Butt says 'predictable' India batter needs a 'mature' mindset

Team India heads into the T20 World Cup as one of the favourites. The Virat Kohli-led side is laced with stars of T20 cricket, most of whom have done well in the recently concluded IPL 2021 season. Read More

Rhea Kapoor says strangers call her 'silly' for not celebrating Karwa Chauth: 'Not something Karan or I believe in'

Filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor has said a clear no to Karwa Chauth-related collaborations. Read More

Every girl should aspire for the top office: Nimaya founders Navya Naveli Nanda and Samyak Chakrabarty

It would be wrong to say there has been no progress on women empowerment in the country but there is a lot more to catch up given that regressive and patriarchal mindsets. Read More

