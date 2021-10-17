'His mood suddenly changes and he steps out for big hits': Butt says 'predictable' India batter needs a 'mature' mindset

Team India heads into the T20 World Cup as one of the favourites. The Virat Kohli-led side is laced with stars of T20 cricket, most of whom have done well in the recently concluded IPL 2021 season. While most players possess some kind of an x-factor, there is one batter, according to former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who has is beginning to become predictable.

While discussing the upcoming India-Pakistan clash on October 24 in a video on his YouTube channel, southpaw Butt remarked that India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant needs to bat with a “more mature mindset”. When asked whether the Pant factor will work well against Pakistan and other teas in the tournament, Butt remarked:

"What can we say? His mood suddenly changes and he steps out for big hits. But he steps out too frequently and does it so often that oppositions teams are beginning to anticipate saying, "he will step out now.".

"I feel he's become a little predictable, so he needs to now bat with a more mature mindset. He's so talented, he's got such a wide range of shots but becomes predictable at times; be it stepping out after two-three balls or doing it on the first ball," opined Butt.

Southpaw Pant recently guided his side Delhi Capitals (DC) to the Playoffs of IPL 14. While the 24-year-old still has a long way to go in terms of captaincy, he has already proved his mettle with the bat across all three formats. Hence, the expectations tend to be high when it comes to him.

After 16 matches of IPL 2021, he finished with 419 runs, including three fifties and a strike-rate of 128.52. While he did end up as the tenth-highest run-getter in the season, he was still far from his outlandish and outrageous best. Hence, he would be looking to amend that aspect of the game in the showpiece event.