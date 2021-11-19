News updates from HT: Failed to convince farmers, laments agriculture minister and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Failed to convince farmers of benefits of the laws: Agriculture minister Tomar

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar lamented that the decision had to be taken because the government failed to explain the benefits of the laws to the protesting farmers. Read More

Four key takeaways from the BJP’s U-turn on farm laws

Faced with a resilient farmers’ agitation for more than a year, the Narendra Modi government has decided to repeal the three contentious farm laws, making it perhaps the biggest political retreat by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since it assumed power in 2014. There are four key takeaways from the latest turn of events surrounding the farmers’ protest. Read More

Naidu breaks down, walks out of Andhra assembly over abusive comments

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu broke down on Friday as he walked out of the state assembly vowing not to re-enter the House for the rest of its term over the abusive comments ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members allegedly made about his wife. Read More

He ‘changed cricket forever’: Maxwell, Buttler lead tributes for AB de Villiers as South Africa great retires

AB de Villers announced his retirement from all forms of cricket earlier on Friday, bringing to an end a 17-year career where he established himself as one of South Africa's greatest players. De Villiers had retired from all international formats in May 2018 but was in talks about a return to the limited-overs side for the Twenty20 World Cup before deciding against playing for the Proteas again. Read More

Harley-Davidson Sportster S India launch next month, pre-bookings open

Harley-Davidson India has informed that it will be launching the new and much-awaited Sportster S in the market in the last month of 2021. The launch of the new motorcycle will take place during the upcoming India Bike Week that is slated to take place on 4-5 December 2021. The Indian arm of the iconic American motorcycle maker has also commenced the pre-bookings for this upcoming motorcycle. Read More

Bunty Aur Babli 2 movie review: Rani Mukerji is the saving grace in this snooze-fest, don't watch even if paid for it

After just 15 minutes into Bunty Aur Babli 2, one realises what a terribly written and poorly-executed film it is. The original, which most of us so thoroughly enjoyed when it was first released 16 years ago, was best left untouched and director Varun V. Sharma should have just followed this rule. Read More