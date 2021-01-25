News updates from HT: Farmers gather for Mumbai rally; Sharad Pawar present and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers gather for Mumbai rally; Sharad Pawar present, Shiv Sena sends youth wing leader

Leaders of the prominent parties in Maharashtra joined a gathering of farmers at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Monday.

Delhi HC reiterates ‘voluntary to download WhatsApp on mobile, not mandatory’

The Delhi High Court on Monday reiterated that it was not a compulsion to download the WhatsApp mobile application but voluntary."

Sikkim goes back to non-partisan polls after more than a decade

Tiny Himalayan state of Sikkim is all set to return to non-partisan form of elections after more than a decade.

Naku La clash: China trying to open new front, test India’s defence, say experts

The latest face-off involving Chinese troops at Naku La in Sikkim appears to be part of a larger effort to both test India's defences and open a new front.

India vs Australia: 'He really enjoys a battle,' Andy Flower lauds 'outstanding' Rishabh Pant

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower praised Rishabh Pant for his fighting spirit in Australia to help India win the Test series 2-1.

Neena Gupta asks fans if it's okay to need people in life, here's what they said

Known for breaking the stereotypes and asking important questions, Neena Gupta is making headlines once again.

Skoda Kushaq SUV, rival to Creta, will get two engine and three gearbox options

Skoda Kushaq SUV, rival to Creta, will get two engine and three gearbox options. Underlining how the mid-size SUV will be made in India but made for the world, Skoda recently released more images.

Customer leaves $200 tip for each employee in Colorado café, garners praise

Notchtop Bakery & Café in Estes Park, Colorado shared a post on their Facebook page that has warmed netizens' hearts.