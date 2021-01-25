Neena Gupta asks fans if it's okay to need people in life, here's what they said
- In a recent video, Neena Gupta asked her fans a rather intriguing question. The actor revealed that she is one of those who constantly need people in life and asked if it is better this way or to be absolutely independent.
Known for breaking the stereotypes and asking important questions, Neena Gupta is making headlines once again. The social media star, who often shares images and videos of herself on her personal Instagram account and interacts with her fans, again started an important discussion and asked a query that made her fans ponder.
Gupta took to Instagram and posted a video with the simple caption, “Question (sic).” Dressed in a beautiful parrot green suit, which she accessorised with a small matching bindi and jhumkas, the actor asked her fans if it is okay to be a person who does not need anyone else? Yes, that is correct. Makes you think, right?
The clip starts with Gupta saying, “Ek question hai mera apse, aap log bade ache ache jawab dete ho, to maine socha ki aapse hi puchti hun. Main yeh sochti hun ki kya jeewan main aisa banna chahiye ki aapko kisi ki zarurat na ho? Ya aise log ache rehte hai jinko kisi ki zarurat hoti hai? Mujhe hamesha kisi ki zarurat hoti hai aur is wajah se gadbad rehti hai thoda. To aap bataiye, is it better that you don’t need anybody or is it better to need somebody, bataiye?”
After the Badhaai Ho actor posted the video, it went viral and the actor’s fans flooded the comments section with what they think and the responses were surely intriguing. One user wrote, “To have a BALANCE in every aspect of living, is what I believe in, so, not too much dependency not too much independence, in this case (sic).”
Another commented, “It's better when you don't need someone to make you happy. And it feels amazing to share your happiness with someone (sic).” Check out some of the other responses that people left on the video:
On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the Netflix web series Masaba Masaba in which she portrayed the role to her real-life daughter Masaba Gupta's mother.
