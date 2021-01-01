e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Neena Gupta loves to bake an orange cake, here’s how you can make one as well

Neena Gupta loves to bake an orange cake, here’s how you can make one as well

Try this simple orange cake recipe which is perfect for the weather and will surely satisfy your sweet tooth. It is Neena Gupta’s most prepared flavour of cake and we love it too.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:20 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Bake an orange cake just like Neena Gupta
Bake an orange cake just like Neena Gupta(Instagram/masabagupta)
         

It is time to eat desserts and not worry about calories. That is exactly what Neena Gupta is doing. The Badhaai Ho actor has been making a lot of orange cakes lately and posting them on social media which leaves us drooling. Since the lockdown began, Neena Gupta has been self-isolating with her husband in their holiday home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand.

During this time, the actor shared snippets from her life with her fans on social media. From cutting her husband’s hair to baking cakes with the help of her friend and Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, the actor shared all. Now Neena Gupta has become such a professional at baking cakes, that she bakes one almost every day.

 

Recently, Neena Gupta’s daughter and acclaimed fashion designer Masaba Gupta posted a video of her mother where she can be heard wishing everyone a Happy New Year while showing the freshly baked cake. Masaba shared the adorable clip with the caption, “Here’s a new year wish from Neenaji + her orange cake (sic).”

 

If this made you drool just like us and you would like to bake an orange cake, we have a simple recipe for you. So without further ado, let’s bake an orange cake.

Ingredients:

Juice of 2 oranges

150g unsalted butter

100g brown sugar

1 tbsp of honey

2 eggs

120g semi-complete flour

1/2 sachet of yeast

Method:

Preheat your oven to 210 degrees. For the next step, prepare the zest of one orange and squeeze the second.

Melt the butter and transfer it into a bowl. Add brown sugar and honey to the mixture and whisk them well. Add the orange juice along with the eggs to this and mix again.

For the next step, sift the flour into the mixture along with the baking powder and add orange zest.

Pour the final batter into a buttered cake mould and bake for 10 minutes at 210 degrees, lower the oven to 180 degrees and continue baking for 20 more minutes.

A word of advice: Wait until the cake cools down before eating it and do not hesitate to add orange zest on top

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/vanesa.goals)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In