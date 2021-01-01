Neena Gupta loves to bake an orange cake, here’s how you can make one as well

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:20 IST

It is time to eat desserts and not worry about calories. That is exactly what Neena Gupta is doing. The Badhaai Ho actor has been making a lot of orange cakes lately and posting them on social media which leaves us drooling. Since the lockdown began, Neena Gupta has been self-isolating with her husband in their holiday home in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand.

During this time, the actor shared snippets from her life with her fans on social media. From cutting her husband’s hair to baking cakes with the help of her friend and Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, the actor shared all. Now Neena Gupta has become such a professional at baking cakes, that she bakes one almost every day.

Recently, Neena Gupta’s daughter and acclaimed fashion designer Masaba Gupta posted a video of her mother where she can be heard wishing everyone a Happy New Year while showing the freshly baked cake. Masaba shared the adorable clip with the caption, “Here’s a new year wish from Neenaji + her orange cake (sic).”

If this made you drool just like us and you would like to bake an orange cake, we have a simple recipe for you. So without further ado, let’s bake an orange cake.

Ingredients:

Juice of 2 oranges

150g unsalted butter

100g brown sugar

1 tbsp of honey

2 eggs

120g semi-complete flour

1/2 sachet of yeast

Method:

Preheat your oven to 210 degrees. For the next step, prepare the zest of one orange and squeeze the second.

Melt the butter and transfer it into a bowl. Add brown sugar and honey to the mixture and whisk them well. Add the orange juice along with the eggs to this and mix again.

For the next step, sift the flour into the mixture along with the baking powder and add orange zest.

Pour the final batter into a buttered cake mould and bake for 10 minutes at 210 degrees, lower the oven to 180 degrees and continue baking for 20 more minutes.

A word of advice: Wait until the cake cools down before eating it and do not hesitate to add orange zest on top

(Recipe courtesy: Instagram/vanesa.goals)

