News updates from HT: Farmers in Karnal to hold another meet with administration today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 08:50 AM IST
Farmers during a protest in Karnal on Wednesday. (ANI)

Karnal: Farmers to hold another meet with administration, impasse may end today

Farmers protesting outside the Karnal mini-secretariat in Haryana will be meeting the district administration for another round of talks today. Read more

Ukraine says all-out war with Russia is 'a possibility'

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that an all-out war with neighbouring Russia is very much an ‘unfortunate’ possibility. Read more

US Open: Novak Djokovic wins semifinal, keeps quest for calendar Grand Slam on

World number 1 Djokovic kept his bid for a calendar Grand Slam alive on Friday, beating Alexander Zverev 4-6 6-2 6-4 4-6 6-2 in the US Open semi-final. Read more

Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal reveals parents said ‘mithai toh khila de’ after Katrina Kaif engagement rumours

Last month, reports of Vicky and Katrina’s roka ceremony surfaced online. However, her team denied them. Read more

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck makes a jaw-dropping appearance at Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived at the Venice Film Festival looking like a dream in their jaw-dropping ensembles. Read more

On 9/11 anniversary, Taliban oath-taking reports rub salt on US' wounds

Taliban may hold the oath-taking ceremony on September 11, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, reports have claimed. Watch

