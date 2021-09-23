News updates from HT: Farmers' protest completes 300 days and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bharat Bandh: Bank union extends support, farmers' stir completes 300 days

Farmers have refused to budge from their agitation against the three central farm laws even as their agitation completed 300 days on Wednesday. Read more

Night curfew clamped in half a dozen Uttarakhand villages after leopard terror

According to forest officials and locals, a leopard pair has been sighting adjoining villages of Pithoragarh district headquarters. Read more

IPL 2021, KKR Predicted XI vs MI: All eyes on the Harbhajan gamble as Kolkata Knight Riders look to floor toughest rival

In the last five matches between the two teams, MI have emerged victorious four times but here's a trivial that would cheer up KKR fans. Read more

Amid Samantha Akkineni divorce rumours, Naga Chaitanya says it's ‘painful’ to see his name being used to promote gossip

Naga Chaitanya, amid rumours of marital discord with Samantha Akkineni, has said that he finds it ‘painful’ when his name is used for gossip purposes. Read more

Volkswagen Taigun launched: Volkswagen Taigun SUV price, specs, features

Volkswagen Taigun carries the weight of massive expectations and while the competition is tough, would look at carving out a space for itself. Read more