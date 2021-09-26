Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Farmers to hold rally in Panipat today and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Farmers to hold rally in Panipat today and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Anti-farm law protesters at Delhi's Ghazipur border (File Photo/HT)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Farmers to hold rally in Panipat today to ‘awaken’ govt against farm laws

Farmers will hold a rally in Haryana's Panipat on Sunday, where farm leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, are likely to address agriculturalists protesting against the three contentious farm laws. Read more

Cyclone Gulab: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh brace for storm, put response forces in place

Cyclone Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around Sunday evening. Read more

'You have got the greatest ever T20 captain': Vaughan reacts to MS Dhoni's appointment as mentor for T20 World Cup

Several former cricketers welcomed the move, especially Michael Vaughan, who feels this is the best decision that could have made keeping the interest of the Indian cricket team in mind. Read more

The Kapil Sharma Show: Virender Sehwag says he married his wife to improve his English: 'Even Kapil Dev did'

Cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif are among the special guests appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. While Kaif is making his debut on the show, Sehwag has appeared earlier as well. Read more

Priyanka Chopra is a vision in Earth-themed Prabal Gurung dress at Global Citizen Live event in Paris

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra attended and hosted the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday. She shared pictures and videos from the event on her social media account. Read more

Brutal Taliban Back: Man accused of kidnapping hung from crane | Afghanistan

In a chilling display of brutality, the Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in Herat city, as per reports. According to reports, the man was accused of child kidnapping. Watch

farm laws protest rakesh tikait imd ms dhoni
Vehicle scrapping policy: Govt announces procedure to set up registered centres

Cyclone Gulab: These districts in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh to be affected

India-Canada direct flights to resume with Air Canada flight from Delhi 

Cyclone Gulab: Odisha, Andhra brace for storm, put response forces in place
