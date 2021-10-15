News updates from HT: From today, foreigners to visit India on chartered flights and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India reopens to foreigners on tourist visa from today, only chartered flights allowed for now

Foreign tourists intending to visit India on chartered flights can finally do so from Friday, while those travelling on regular planes will have to wait for one more month. Read more

Those attacking Durga Puja pandals will be hunted down, punished: Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a tough warning against those involved in the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues at several places, including Cumilla in the Chittagong division, and promised to bring to justice the culprits behind the violence. Read more

Aryan Khan gets money order, will spend time in Arthur Road jail general cell

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has received a money order from his family in Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison where he is lodged in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Mumbai cruise drug raid case, the jail’s superintendent has said. Read more

Brazilian President Bolsonaro considers privatization of Petrobras

The largest state-owned Brazilian oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), may be privatized, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday. Read more

'It may be a bizarre call': Gautam Gambhir names unlikely option as player to lead Delhi Capitals next season

The big question circling around Delhi Capitals at the point is whether Rishabh Pant would continue to lead the franchise in the next season as well. Pant was made the captain after Shreyas Iyer picked an injury during an ODI match between India and England and was ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2021 season. Read more

The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayesha Jhulka reveals Akshay Kumar told her to put soda on face and eyes to stay awake

Actors Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla and Madhoo Shah will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, Ayesha will reveal some anecdotes from her time working in the industry. One of which revolves around her co-star Akshay Kumar. Read more

Highly processed food affects memory? Here's what study has to say

A new study has found that four weeks on a diet of highly processed food leads to a strong inflammatory response in the brains of ageing rats that was accompanied by behavioural signs of memory loss. Read more